Residents Dispute Over Motocross Track in Daviess Co.

Residents are divided in Daviess (IN) County by dispute over a Motocross track.

Since Bodhi Parsons opened the track back in 2015, neighbors have had complaints about noise, dust, traffic, and environmental damage from the commercial track.

Neighbor, Michael Lieghty, has filed two petitions with the county courts.

When both petitions were dismissed, Lieghty formed a group called Citizens Against Zoning Abuse.

While four more races are scheduled for this year, what will happen to the track is uncertain.

