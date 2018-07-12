Home Indiana Researchers Developing Device That Detects Mosquito-Borne Diseases July 12th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Indiana

A group of Purdue University professors is working on new technology to detect mosquito-borne diseases.

The group is developing a sensor to identify and monitor things like the zika virus.

The technology uses an electrode coated with a material that pinpoints specific biological molecules that bind to the virus.

When the DNA or RNA of an infected mosquito binds to the surface, the sensor can determine if the virus is present.

The hope is to catch these diseases before the spread to humans.

