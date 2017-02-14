Home Indiana Research From Ball State Shows Increasing Cig Taxes Won’t Stop Smoking February 14th, 2017 Maggie Lamaster Indiana Pinterest

A study from Ball State shows that a cigarette tax increase will not deter most Hoosiers from smoking. Hoosier Bill 1578 calls for a tax hike on cigarettes of $1.50 per pack.

A professor from the university studied the economic impact of tobacco.The professor believes the tax increase will not reduce smoking but will lead to Hoosiers purchasing cheaper brands and buying by the carton. He says Indiana smokers are not sensitive to price, and the tax increase will bring in more tax revenue.

In 2012, a report by Ball State’s Global Health Institute (GHI) found 57.5 percent of Indiana smokers tried to quit the previous year.

If passed, the law would take effect July 1st.

