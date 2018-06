Henderson Fire Department rescued a kitten this morning that got itself stuck under the front end of the car.

A little after 7:00AM this morning, crews were approached by the Wagner family wanting help in rescuing the kitten.

Using a few hand tools, they were able to disassemble the front of the engine compartment of the vehicle, and safely remove the kitten.

As of this morning, the kitten has found a new home.

