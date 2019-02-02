Rescued Horses on Their Way to Being Adopted

A follow up on a story we told you about earlier this week about a number of animals rescued in Martin County, Indiana.

Several horses taken from the rural Loogootee area Were sent to Hoof and a Prayer Horse rescue in Evansville.

Now, thanks to the hard work of those from the horse rescue, two of those horses have been adopted.

A total of nine horses were brought to the farm to be rehabilitated and treated.

“The ones she had locked in her barn were the worst of the worst,” said owner of Hoof and a Prayer Horse Rescue, Eleanor Camp. “They were the ones with the long hooves, covered in their own feces, their hair all matted. They were in just, deplorable conditions but they are definitely on the road to recovery.”

Anyone wanting to adopt a horse will need to fill out adoption papers to see if they qualify.

