Rescue Puppies Get Second Chance at Life

Last week as many as 80 dogs were seized from a woman’s property in Loogootee, Indiana. Now a number of those animals rescued from that puppy mill will make their way to Evansville.

Missy Mosby with Tri-State Yorkie Rescue is fostering four of those dogs, and 44News met two of them Monday.

Mosby says Lexi and Lulu have made tremendous strides since they were rescued last week. When she first brought Lexi and Lulu home, they had experienced very little human contact and didn’t even know how to eat food out of a bowl.

“In this case, the owner was going in and tearing open a bag of dog food, and letting the dogs fend for themselves,” says Mosby.

But Mosby says that’s just a tiny part of the horror these dogs endured.

“It was one of the most horrific things I’ve seen. A lot of the dogs were just covered in their own feces and urine. I always say in the rescue world sometimes your heart can’t handle what your eyes have to see, and it was just absolutely unbelievable,” says Mosby.

73-year-old Julia Arney pleaded not guilty to 11 counts of cruelty to animals, which are all misdemeanor charges, and Mosby says that’s not enough.

“We need to change state laws. It can’t just be a misdemeanor. When it’s this many cases. I mean there were dead dogs there, there were dogs laying on dead dogs,” says Mosby.

Mosby also encourages people to say something if they see something.

“If you think something isn’t right. Call an animal control officer. Call a police officer. Turn it in. At least get it checked out. You know you may be wrong, but what if you’re not,” says Mosby.

People interested in adopting or helping out any of the dogs that were rescued can visit Tri-State Yorkie Rescue and Furever Home Fursday.

