Rescue Dog Raises $4K For the Vanderburgh Humane Society October 25th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Evansville, Indiana

One marathon loving pup has raised $4,000 for the Vanderburgh County Humane Society. Bella Morgan is a rescue dog from the VHS but now she’s the perfect running partner for her owner.

The community has come together to sponsor Bella and her 2018 Run Bella Run to the rescue campaign which is why Bella signed and presented a check to her former temporary home.

Bella has completed one marathon, 14 half marathons, and a number of road races. She even won overall female in a half marathon this spring with a personal record of 1:43.

This pup and her campaign have gained national attention. Her owner says it’s amazing how in tune she is with her running abilities.

Run Bella Run to the Rescue Owner Elizabeth Morgan says, “At the finish, she knows if she had a good race or a mediocre race. I talk to her the entire time we’re running and Bella knows if we’re doing good if we’re setting a good pace. Her demeanor changes if we didn’t have such a good race and so when we had a good race we celebrate together. She loves McDonald’s ice cream cones so that’s her treat after her race.”

