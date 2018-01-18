Republican Vernon Stevens Files For County Commissioner

Republican Vernon Stevens officially files to run for Vanderburgh County Commissioner. He has six years with the area planning commission. Stevens’ public service in Evansville and Vanderburgh County spans nearly 30 years in community clubs, festivals, and the regional chamber.

He announced his run last November and says he wants to focus on making things more affordable for county residents.

“We need a jail and we need a jail now and we need a jail for the future and also our health insurance, we need to make sure that we take all our options into consideration so we can spend our money wisely,” says Stevens.

Stevens is also the past president of the Evansville Freedom Festival and the downtown Kiwanis.

Republican Steven Hammer has also announced his plans to run for the District 2 County Commission Seat.

