Home Campaign 2018 Republican Nominee Robby Mills Answers The Question “Should Kentucky Raise Taxes, Cut Benefits, Or Move To More Of A 401K Style Retirement System To Ease Its Pension Problems?” September 2nd, 2018 Townsend Outlaw Campaign 2018, Kentucky

Midterm Elections are just over 2 months away. Between now and then 44News will offer candidates the opportunity to answer specific questions related to their campaign, and have their answers unedited.

Republican nominee Robby Mills who is running for Kentucky State Senate District 4 was asked “Should Kentucky raise taxes, cut benefits, or move to more of a 401K style retirement system to ease its pension problems?”

Republican nominee Robby Mills answered by saying “There is no silver bullet that would fix our pension problems. We can’t tax our way out of this hole but we also can’t cut our way out either. Legislatures in the past made a promise to our retirees and current state employees and I intend to honor that promise. Meanwhile, in both 2013 and this year, changes were made to the benefits offered to future hires that still offer generous benefits without threatening the long-term fiscal health of the state.

He also explained “While we fixed the underlying structure this year with our pension bill, we also need to continue to address the revenue side. However we do not need to raise taxes, we need to reform the tax code to be more competitive and create more jobs while generating more revenue. We took a giant step in that direction this year and I will continue to lead as we move down the path of responsible comprehensive tax reform, and move our state from taxing production to taxing consumption and eliminating the state’s income tax.”

All legally qualified candidates for this office have been invited to appear on this program. Those candidates may or may not appear at a later date.

Comments

comments