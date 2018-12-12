Home Kentucky Republican D.J. Johnson Calls For Recount in Kentucky House Race December 12th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Kentucky

Republican D.J. Johnson lost his Kentucky state house seat to Democrat Jim Glenn by just one vote but now Johnson says those results need to be thrown out.

Johnson is challenging the results, asking the Republican-controlled house of representatives for a recount. He says six voters were ineligible because they did not sign the precinct voter roster.

He also says local officials incorrectly rejected 17 absentee ballots. Glenn’s attorneys filed documents saying the 17 absentee ballots were correctly rejected by a bipartisan election board.

They argue it’s impossible to invalidate three of the other six voters because their identities are unknown.

