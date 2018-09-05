Republican Commission Nominee Mike Duckworth Answers Questions

Election day is a little more than two months away.

Between now and then, 44News will invite candidates to answer questions to help voters make decisions in various races.

Each candidate will be given 90 seconds to answer the question. 44News will not edit the answers.

Today we heard from Republican Commission hopeful Mike Duckworth.

If elected, what is the single largest chance you would like to make to Vanderburgh County government?



Should the Vanderburgh County Jail be expanded, if so by how much, and how would the county pay for it?



What would you support and what would you oppose concerning development along University Parkway?



Comments

comments