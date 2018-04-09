Home Indiana Republican Candidates Shine at Warrick County Lincoln Day Dinner April 9th, 2018 Jeff Goldberg Indiana

It’s hard to get all three republican candidates running for Joe Donnelly’s U.S. Senate seat in the same room. Not even an upcoming public debate could get all three together, U.S. Representative Todd Rokita turned down an invite to participate in a debate later this month.

All three men, Congressman Rokita, U.S. Representative Luke Messer, and Mike Braun, were in the house Monday for the Warrick County Lincoln Day Dinner.

The Trump influence was felt by all three of the candidates. Each one putting their faith in the Commander and Chief, and touting ties to the man.

Mike Braun finds himself in a similar position as Trump. The self described “outsider” is a businessman who is looking to disrupt Washington D.C. using the same verbiage Trump did during his campaign.

Congressman Messer who is one of the two sitting congressmen running for the Senate seat was talking about the work he’s done with the president. He spoke about legislation they passed together to help eliminate tax benefits for illegal immigrants.

With the focus on Trump and his policies, Congressman Rokita must have been feeling good about himself. Earlier in the day he received backing from the leaders of the Trump-Pence ’16 campaign. He said those leaders knew who was actually helping Trump get elected to the Oval Office.

When asked questions about Trump and some of his current policy quandaries, all of the candidates were quick to put their faith in Trump. On tariff’s, the candidates were happy Trump was putting Americans first, and especially the heaps of steel workers in the Hoosier State. They all took creative approaches to explain how Hoosier farmers would be protected from potential response tariff’s from China. Congressman Rokita said that if anything were to change with Trump’s tariff plans he hopes they would be done with data and not emotion.

