Republican Candidates Prepare For District 2 Vanderburgh County Commission Race May 6th, 2018 Melanie Zayas Evansville, Indiana

One of the most hotly contested races in Southwestern Indiana is the Republican Nomination for the District 2 Vanderburgh County Commission seat.

Mike Duckworth, Steve Hammer, and Vernon Stevens are locked in a tight race to win the nomination. There is some common ground among the three candidates, but each is spending the final hours of the campaign trying to show voters how they are different, and why they should get votes from GOP voters. Hoosiers are just hours away from the primary election. The campaign has been going on for months, but the three men running for the republican nomination for an open seat on the Vanderburgh county commissioner say they are just getting started on issues that matter most to them. One of those issues is jail overcrowding.

Michael Duckworth says, “We currently have inmates that should be housed in Vanderburgh County that we are paying to be housed in other communities.” Steve Hammer talks about the opioid crisis. “That’s a big, big problem that we have it’s only gonna get worse.”

Vernon Stevens adds, “Most of the people that are in the jail they have some type of addiction and probably something wrong with them.” While the candidates may agree on some issues, each has a reason why they are the best candidate for the job. Duckworth says, “The fact that I’ve been involved in government going on forty years. I’ve run the highway department for both the city and the county.”

“I’m a real estate investor here in Evansville. I own the rock bar up North up by 4-H fairgrounds. I’m a community cheerleader” says Hammer.

“I’ve committed myself to be a full time county commissioner and I think that’s a huge bullet point for this particular job” says Stevens.

No democrat has signed up to run for the seat, but the party will have until august to appoint someone to face Tuesday’s winner. Fellow Republican Bruce Ungethiem holds the district two seat, but Ungethiem decided not to seek re-election, but to instead run for the district 64 state house seat.

