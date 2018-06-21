Sneak Peak of Reptile Roundup at Wesselman Woods

This Saturday, families are invited to come out to Wesselman Woods too learn about the world of reptiles.

Reptile Roundup will go from 10:00AM to 4:00PM, and kids will get an up close look at snakes, snapping turtles, lizards, and other animals.

This morning, we were able to get a sneak peak of what to expect from the event this weekend by meeting some of the critters.

More information on Reptile Roundup can be found at their website: wesselmannaturesociety.org

