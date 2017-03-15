Home Indiana Representatives Gather to Voice Displeasure in Indiana Hate Crime Bill March 15th, 2017 Tristan White Indiana Pinterest

Representatives from a number of local groups got together at the Indiana Statehouse to discuss their disappointment over failed hate crime legislation, and starting a new push for legislators to reconsider their bill.

This is the second year in a row hate crime legislation has failed at the Statehouse, despite the fact that Indiana is one of only five states in the country that doesn’t have a biased crime statute.

The bill would have allowed judges to impose tougher sentences for crimes committed in the name of race, religion, sex, disability, gender identity or sexual orientation.

The leaders of local groups urge Indiana residents to contact their representatives and ask them to take action to address hate crimes.

Comments

comments