Representative Dr. Bucshon Hosts Town Hall

In his 6 and a half years in Congress, Representative Dr. Larry Bucshon had never seen a night like Friday. He says his town halls usually top out at 25 attendees but there were nearly 400 at Friday night’s town hall.

Opening to a standing ovation by his supporters, Dr. Bucshon started taking written questions from the audience. The first question dictated the flow of the evening. It questioned Dr. Bucshon on his stance on Healthcare and specifically his opinions on Medicaid.

Dr. Bucshon brought out a graph to show that under the American Healthcare Act — Medicaid cost would sky rocket. Rep. Bucshon showed that he is behind the Republican Party and will continue to vote through their agenda on Healthcare.

One of the stars of the show were a couple of pieces of paper. Handed out by Indivisible Evansville, members of the audience raised a green card when they agreed and a red card when they disagreed with the Congressman. They wanted to remain civil but since the discussion revolved around written questions there wasn’t much room for open dialogue. The cards gave them a way to show the Congressman their opinions.

Comments

comments