Reports of Shots Fired Lead Police to Scene of Car Crash February 20th, 2017

A report of shots fired leads Evansville Police to the corner of Jefferson and Bedford.

It happened around 8:30 Monday night when EPD officers tried to detain 28 year old Marquelle Smith.

He fled in a car, and two EPD officers fired shots; officers soon found that car crashed into a garage at a home in the area.

Smith tried to run and got into a struggle with officers, but was taken into custody.

He is now facing numerous felony charges including attempted murder.

Stay with 44News on air and online for updates as we gather more information from the scene.

