Reports of Shots Fired Lead Police to Scene of Car Crash

February 20th, 2017 Evansville

A report of shots fired leads Evansville Police to the corner of Jefferson and Bedford.

It happened around 8:30 Monday night when EPD officers tried to detain 28 year old Marquelle Smith.

He fled in a car, and two EPD officers fired shots; officers soon found that car crashed into a garage at a home in the area.

Smith tried to run and got into a struggle with officers, but was taken into custody.

He is now facing numerous felony charges including attempted murder.

Amanda Decker

44News Executive Producer and Evening Anchor. Amanda is a native of Indianapolis, Indiana and joined WEVV from Little Rock, Arkansas where she worked at Independent News Network. Amanda graduated from Ball State with degrees in Telecommunications, Journalism, and Political Science.

