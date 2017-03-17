Home Indiana Reports Of Police Impersonators Hit The Area March 17th, 2017 Warren Korff Indiana Pinterest

The Indiana State Police are investigating reports of police impersonators in several counties in southwestern Indiana. Those counties include Gibson, Sullivan, Knox, and Daviess.

Investigators say a man in a silver Dodge Charger and another person in an older, possibly white, car has been pulling people over. The people claim they are police officers. No one has been injured in any of the incidents.

Police are reminding the public that officers must be in a fully marked police car or be in full uniform to stop someone for a traffic violation. They also suggest drivers who have questions about the authenticity of of an officer to call 9-1-1.

