Reports of Shots Fired on East Chandler Ave in Evansville July 18th, 2018 Evansville, Indiana

Evansville police responded to a report of shots fired in the 600 block of East Chandler around 10:00AM.

EPD have surrounded the house and the SWAT team has been called in.

Officers say the shots were fired inside the home. Sergeant Jason Cullum says that he believes that the standoff is in connection to an early morning shooting on the 1000 block of Washington Avenue.

People are being asked not enter the area of the incident.

44News has a crew on the scene, we will be giving updates as we receive them.

There is a standoff on Chandler Ave. More details to come pic.twitter.com/qAFCnYoamr — Joylyn Bukovac 44News (@JBukovac44News) July 18, 2018

