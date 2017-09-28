Home Kentucky Reports Indicate Rick Pitino Link In UofL Fraud Investigation September 28th, 2017 Britney Taylor Kentucky

CBS News reports University of Louisville Coach Rick Pitino may be the man referred to as Coach 2 in a federal bribery investigation. In court documents, Coach 2 is referred to as someone who may have had a role in sending illegal payments to the family of a recruit.

On Wednesday, UofL placed Pitino on unpaid administrative leave, a move his lawyer says means he had “in effect been fired.”

Pitino has been with the Cardinals for 16 season, which includes three Final Fours and a National Championship in 2013. Twelve players in his 16-year stint were selected in the NBA Draft, seven of whom were taken in the first round.

Pitino has not been charged with anything.

Comments

comments