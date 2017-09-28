Reports Indicate Rick Pitino Link In UofL Fraud Investigation
CBS News reports University of Louisville Coach Rick Pitino may be the man referred to as Coach 2 in a federal bribery investigation. In court documents, Coach 2 is referred to as someone who may have had a role in sending illegal payments to the family of a recruit.
On Wednesday, UofL placed Pitino on unpaid administrative leave, a move his lawyer says means he had “in effect been fired.”
Pitino has been with the Cardinals for 16 season, which includes three Final Fours and a National Championship in 2013. Twelve players in his 16-year stint were selected in the NBA Draft, seven of whom were taken in the first round.
Pitino has not been charged with anything.