Reports of Election Violations in Tri-State

Election officials across the country are watching for any signs of election violations. The Kentucky Attorney General’s Office received more than 200 complaints from voters in 50 different counties today alone.

Complaints came Tri-State counties including Daviess, Hopkins, and Muhlenberg Counties. A report of electioneering and another against an election official were made in Daviess and Muhlenberg Counties.

Of the 178 complaints, two of them came from Hopkins County before the polls opened. All of these reports are under investigation.

In Indiana, issues with checking in voters caused long voting delays especially in Johnson County south of Indianapolis.

There were issues with activating a ballots which slowed down the process. The county had a similar issue during the Primary Elections but officials were told it would be fixed in time.

