Reports: Colts Re-sign Jack Doyle to $19M, Three-Year Deal

Jack Doyle will stay in his hometown of Indianapolis for at least three more years.

The Indianapolis native and the Colts have agreed to a $19 million, three-year deal, according to reports.

“Jack is a consummate professional who is highly revered among all in this organization,” general manager Chris Ballard said in a team release.

The 26-year-old was the team’s second leading receiver and had the highest catch percentage among NFL tight ends with at least 50 targets in 2016.

“He possesses a tremendous amount of talent and you can witness how much he loves playing the game when you watch him compete,” Ballard said. “Jack has emerged as a leader in his four seasons with this team and we’re thrilled he’ll be returning. We also want to thank his agents Buddy Baker and Matthew Pope for their efforts throughout this process.”

The Colts will bring back Doyle and Dwayne Allen at the top of the tight end position with Erik Swoope, who is an exclusive rights free agent.

