Reported Church Burglary Suspects Arrested at Henderson Motel

Two people who recently went to a Henderson County church apparently did not hear the part about “Thou Shall Not Steal”. Deputies were tipped off about two people suspected in robbing the New Beginnings Missionary Baptist Church, staying at the True Vine Plantation Inn in Henderson.

Sheriff’s deputies arrested 36-year-old April Crawford, 51-year-old Rickey Rager, and Jeremy Stone at the True Vine Plantation Inn Wednesday afternoon. They say Crawford and Stone are accused of robbing the church in Spottsville. Rager was taken into custody for a bench warrant out of Webster County.

Crawford and Stone are accused of stealing sound equipment and electronics. They both face charges of burglary, fraudulent use of a credit card over $500, and theft by unlawful taking over $500.

Jeremy Stone also faces escape charges out of Madison County, where he was being housed in the Bluegrass Career Development Center. Authorities say he walked away in October 2016.

Crawford and Stone are being held in the Henderson County Jail, and Ricky Rager is the Webster County Jail.

