Report: Youngest Hoosiers Still Dealing with Abuse and Neglect

New data shows the state’s youngest Hoosiers are still dealing with an increasing rate of abuse and neglect. The state’s poverty rate is also not improving as quickly as researchers had hoped.

Statistics show one in five Hoosier kids still lives in poverty.

The Hoosier state is higher than the national rate when it comes to children being victims of abuse and neglect and the numbers have been climbing since 2011. New data shows 8% of kids were visited due to allegations of maltreatment in 2015. That works out to 17 out of a thousand kids.

Experts with the Indiana Youth Institute say its difficult to pinpoint what specifically is causing the increase but cite a growing number of parents abusing drugs.

Tami Silverman with the Indiana Youth Institute says, “The big headline here is that 52% of kids removed by DCS were removed due to parental substance abuse.”

Suzanne Draper is the CASA Executive Director in Vanderburgh County. She points to research showing one in five Hoosier kids is living in poverty as another reason. The rate of child poverty in Vanderburgh County is greater than that of the state and the nation.

Draper says, “I think abuse and neglect happen when people are stressed. They may lash out at their spouse which incorporates domestic violence. It just kind of all is a vicious cycle that these kids are living in.”

Abuse and neglect have long lasting effects.

Silverman says, “Aggression, Depression, post-traumatic stress disorder. All of those things trickle down and impact the other elements of their life: school, social circle, self-esteem. So again, they’re going to need a lot of intervention from caring adults and a circle of caring adults to help them overcome that abuse and neglect.”

But at least some numbers are improving. IYI reports more people are aware of the problem and what to look for.

Silverman says, “I’m happy to report that more Hoosiers are stepping up and calling and reporting child abuse on a more frequent basis. In fact the Indiana Child Abuse and Neglect Hotline reports that they have one call every three minutes. So in 2015 there were more than 200,000 reports, which is up 50,000 from just two years ago. Think about that. 200,000 reports up 50,000.”

If you suspect a child is being neglected or abused, report it.

Last year, Kirk’s Law passed in Indiana. It requires the Indiana Division of State Court Administration create a registry of individuals convicted of a crime of child abuse. It must be up and running by this July.

If you would like to get involved, CASA of Vanderburgh County is hosting an information session Monday, March 6th at the office on Court Street at 5pm. Staff say this is a good first step in determining how you can help kids in the community.

