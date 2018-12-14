Report Shows Tobacco Prevention Programs Underfunded Nationwide

December 14th, 2018 marks 20 years since a landmark tobacco settlement and an annual report says tobacco prevention and cessation programs continue to get shortchanged.

The settlement awarded over $27 billion to fund tobacco prevention programs throughout the U.S., yet studies show that some states severely underfund these programs.

According to the Tobacco Settlement Annual Report, progress has been made in reducing smoking rates in the last two decades to a low 14% nationwide. However, the report shows that smoking rates are on the rise in some Midwestern and southern states and among certain population groups. Those groups include people who live below the poverty level, those with less education, American Indians/Alaska Natives, the LGBT community, and those who are uninsured or on Medicaid.

The report says that not a single state currently funds tobacco prevention programs at the level recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and only two states, Alaska and California, provide more than 70% of the recommended funding.

Locally, the report shows that Indiana is spending 10% to 24% of CDC recommended funding on tobacco prevention programs. The report also says Illinois is spending less than 10% of the recommended funds, with Kentucky having allocated no state funds for prevention programs.

The report touches on the youth using e-cigarettes, an issue that has been dubbed an epidemic. It’s believed the use of them have skyrocketed due to the popularity of Juul, which is seen as a challenged that should be addressed to prevent another generation from becoming addicted to nicotine.

Click here to read the report in its entirety.

