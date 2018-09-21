Home Kentucky Pros and Cons of Homeschooling in Kentucky September 21st, 2018 Mitch Angle Kentucky

A new study shows the good and bad when it comes to home schooling in Kentucky.

A report from the Office of Education Accountability in the Commonwealth shows students that are home schooled have higher ACE scores and higher GPA’s in college than their traditional school counterparts.

However, the same report shows many students who claimed to be home schooled are not being schooled at all.

The report shows nearly 20% of home schooled students in Kentucky left a traditional school to avoid problems with truancy and attendance.

According to the report, recent increases in the number of students being homeschooled in Kentucky reflect families’ social, religious, and academic priorities as well as concerns about school safety.

The full report can be read by clicking here.

