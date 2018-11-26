Home Indiana Report Ranks Indiana’s Most Dangerous Counties For Drunk Driving November 26th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Indiana

The DMA released a report that shows which Hoosier county is the safest to least safest when it comes to drunk drivers on the roadways.

Indiana State Police crash data breaks down different traffic issues from fender benders to DUI’s.

One goal of the report is to identify the counties where drivers, passengers, and pedestrians are at the greatest risk of getting hit by a drunk driver.

Across the entire Hoosier state, Gibson County ranks number one for the highest number of drunk driving deaths per capita. There are 7.68 deaths for every 10,000 residents in the county.

On the opposite end of the spectrum, Warrick County is ranked among the safest coming in at number 89 out of 92 counties in Indiana.

Below are the top ten worst counties for drunk driving in Indiana:

Gibson

LaGrange

Blackford

Clinton

Owen

Franklin

Tipton

Brown

Stueben

Newton

Below is the least dangerous counties for drunk driving:

Pulaski (rank: 92)

Fayette (rank: 91)

Johnson (rank: 90)

Warrick (rank: 89)

Ripley (rank: 88)

