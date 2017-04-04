Home Indiana Evansville Report: Missouri Valley Conference to Hold Emergency Meeting Sunday in St. Louis April 4th, 2017 JoJo Gentry Evansville, Indiana, Sports Pinterest

The Missouri Valley Conference is expected to hold an emergency meeting on Sunday in Saint Louis with its respective athletic directors and presidents to likely discuss a plan for Wichita State’s expected exit to the American Athletic Conference, according to a report by FanRag Sports.

University of Evansville Athletics isn’t commenting to 44Sports’ inquiry regarding potential shifts within the MVC.

Reports indicate that members of the American Athletic Conference were preparing for the Shockers to join the league next season as a basketball only member.

University of Evansville Athletic Director Mark Spencer told 44Sports March 31 if the Shockers make the move, it would impact teams across the Missouri Valley. As for Evansville, the shift would affect the Aces in terms of operations and how games are played: “Reaffirming if Wichita does choose to leave the Valley, we are still a very happy member of the Valley. And we support the Valley and the values that they have. Their choices don’t necessarily affect us. It will obviously affect the league and some of our play and how we do things. But, we are very happy where we are in the Valley and hope to win lots of championships where we are at.”

According to a CBS Sports report , Wichita State head basketball coach Gregg Marshall is the eighth highest paid coach in the country, earning $3,055,500. He led the Shockers to a MVC Championship this season before falling to two-seed Kentucky in the second round of the NCAA Tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. Marshall has been the head coach at WSU since 2007.

