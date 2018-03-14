Home Indiana Report Of A Fight Leads To Arrest Of Oakland City Man March 14th, 2018 Britney Taylor Indiana

A report of a fight leads to the arrest of an Oakland City man. Gibson County Dispatch received a call about a fight on West Division around 4:42 Monday afternoon.

When officers arrived, they located both parties and took statements. Officers say Jerry Jones, 51, followed the victim through town in an attempt to provoke a fight and physically attacked the victim.

Jones fled the scene then the victim called 911 to report the incident.

Deputies say they detected the odor of alcohol coming from Jones and tried to conduct a DUI investigation, but he refused to cooperate in the investigation.

Jones was taken to the Gibson County Jail where he is charged with battery, operating a vehicle while intoxicated (refusal), and an outstanding failure to appear charge.

