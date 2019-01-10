Home Indiana Evansville Report: Fewer Shootings and Homicides in Evansville Between 2017 and 2018 January 10th, 2019 Amanda Decker Evansville

Following an unusually high amount of shootings and homicides in 2017, Evansville Police saw a reduction in both categories in 2018. The lower number of incidents comes after a concentrated effort by the Evansville Police Department, Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office, Indiana State Police, Vanderburgh County Prosecutor’s Office, and our Federal Law Enforcement partners. The collaborative effort focused their crime reduction effort on known violent criminals and high crime areas.

The increased focus also led to the creation of the Evansville Police Department’s Violent Incident Prevention Enforcement and Response Unit, also known as the VIPER Unit. The VIPER Unit assisted multiple units within the EPD to identify and locate individuals involved in violent crime. The VIPER Unit was involved in 551 Felony arrests and 186 Misdemeanor arrests. They also removed 49 crime guns from our community.

The following information includes a year to year comparison for shootings and criminal homicides. Self-defense, Unintentional, and Police Action Shootings are not included in the information.

Shooting Victims-

2017 64

2018 39

Down 39%

Criminal Homicides-

2017 19

2018 11

Down 42%

Shots Fired Calls-

2017 820

2018 695

Down 15%

Crime Guns Seized-

2017 480

2018 576

Up 20%

Comments

comments