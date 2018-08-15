Report: Evansville hospitals among best in Indiana

The U.S. News and World report has released its annual rankings of the top hospitals in the country. This year, the news agency decided to include regional and state rankings along with the national recognition.

Deaconess is ranked second among Indiana hospitals while Saint Vincent Evansville Campus tied for third.

U.S. News and World Report uses a complex system to rank the hospitals. One of the major criteria is specialized care. Both hospitals get high marks in things like pulmonary and urology care. As well the rankings look at individual conditions and treatments.

Hospital presidents agree that by providing top quality care it makes it easier for the community. Instead of having to drive up to large regional hospitals, folks who are struggling with their heath can just stay in the Tri-State to get the care they need.

