Report: Ellis Park Likely to be Sold

A report by Horse Racing Nation says Ellis Park in Henderson is likely to be sold. The report says final documents could be finalized in the “very near future.” The report can be read here.

44News reached out to Ellis Park Owner Ron Geary, who has not responded to 44News’ request for comment. Others at the park declined to comment to 44News about the report.

Horse Racing Nation’s report says one prominent Kentucky owner, who races at Ellis Park on a regular basis and is aware of the transfer of the purse money from Kentucky Downs to Ellis Park for the purse supplements, was asked about the sale rumors. When assured that their name would not be disclosed, the owner stated: “It is true.”

44News will have more developments on this story when information becomes available.

To read the full story, you can click here.

Comments

comments