Home Indiana Evansville Report: Don Mattingly says Derek Jeter Would be “Good Owner” of Miami Marlins April 5th, 2017 JoJo Gentry Evansville, Indiana, Sports Pinterest

Evansville native and Miami Marlins manager Don Mattingly says Derek Jeter would be a good owner of the franchise because he “pretty much seems to be good at everything that he tries to do,” according to an ESPN report.

The report reads that Mattingly was asked before Miami’s game at the Washington Nationals Wednesday about a report from FoxBusiness.com that said Jeter and former Florida governor Jeb Bush were among those who could try to buy the Marlins from Jeffrey Loria.

Jeter and Mattingly were teammates with the New York Yankees in 1995 during Mattingly’s last season in the majors and Jeter’s first. Mattingly went on to coach New York during Jeter’s stay.

JoJo Gentry JoJo Gentry is a native of Anderson, Indiana, JoJo says “It’s an honor to do what I love in my home state! Indiana is a great place to live and work, where people are surrounded by Hoosier hospitality and community engagement.” More Posts Follow Me:



Comments

comments