Replicas of the Pinta and Nina Open for Tours in Owensboro August 1st, 2018 Mitch Angle Kentucky, Owensboro

Replicas of the legendary Columbus’ Ships, the ‘Pinta’ and the ‘Nina’, will open for the public to tour in Owensboro.

The ships will be docked at English Park, 2 Woodford Avenue, until their departure early morning on August 13th.

Archeology magazine called the Nina replica “the most historically correct Columbus replica every built,” as it was constructed by hand without the assistance of power tools.

Both ships tour together as a new and enhanced ‘sailing museum’ for the purpose of teaching the public and school children on the ‘caravel’. The Nina and Pinta are classified as caravel’s, which were Portuguese sailing ships of the 15th- 17th century. The caravel is considered the Space Shuttle of the 15th century by many historians.

The general public is invited to visit the ships for a walk-aboard, self-guided tour while they’re in port. Admission is $8.50 for adults, $7.50 for seniors, and $6.50 for students ages 5-16. Children under 4 will get in for free. The ships will be open every day from 9:00AM to 6:00PM with no reservation needed.

Teachers or organization wishing to schedule a 30 minute guided tour with a crew member can call 1-787-672-2152.

