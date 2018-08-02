Home Kentucky Replica Christopher Columbus Ships Arrive In Owensboro August 2nd, 2018 Chris Mastrobuono Kentucky, Owensboro

Christopher Columbus sailed across the Atlantic Ocean and discovered the new world more than 525 years ago. The Nina, Pinta, and Santa Maria were three ships made famous by his journey in 1492.

The two ships are replicas of the Nina and Pinta docked in Owensboro Thursday afternoon. The Columbus Foundation is behind these replica ships sailing through the Tri-State.

They say the newly designed Nina is the most historically accurate replica of a Columbus ship ever built and it was all done by hand without any power tools.

The brother ship Pinta was built in Brazil and is a larger version of the caravel, which is the style of these ships and unlike the originals and there are some modern conveniences on board.

Aside from the large deck space, there’s an air-conditioned main cabin with seating. Both the Nina and Pinta are touring as enhanced sailing museums to show more about Columbus’s journey on these Portuguese ships.

Stephen Sanger, Captain of the Nina, says, “For the caravel it was a lot easier to maneuver and one of the main characteristics is you only need seven feet of water to float so there is a lot of places she’s able to get to and go up little rivers and estuaries and tides in different areas to even beach these shifts you can do it that’s why they last a few hundred years.”

The journey for these ships and the crew started in the Gulf of Mexico and continues up the Ohio River.

They’ll stop in several ports along the way and make their way to Pittsburgh by Columbus Day. Tours of the Nina and Pinta will be offered at English Park in Owensboro through August 12th. Then the ships and crew set sail to the next port of call which is Louisville.

Comments

comments