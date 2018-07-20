Repairs on Buena Vista Road Underway

Road work on a closed side street in Evansville is officially underway. Buena Vista Road just west of First Avenue over Dry Bank Creek has been blocked for about two months.

Officials say a dip developed in the pavement near the bridge and needs to be fixed.

The city engineers office rejected a bid for the emergency repairs last month because it came back higher than expected but now they’re moving forward.

Crews plan to have the project finished within the next two weeks.

