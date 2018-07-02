Repairs Coming To Highway 66 In Posey County

The Indiana Department of Transportation plans to restrict traffic on part of a heavily traveled highway in Posey County.

Starting July 3, contractors will close the westbound lane of State Road 66 near the intersection of St. Phillips Road for culvert replacement. Traffic will be controlled by a temporary signal during the project. Once work is complete in the eastbound lane, crews will move into the westbound lane. Closures will be in place around the clock, and they are expected to last until late summer.

Warren Korff News Director for 44News in Evansville, IN. More Posts - Website

Comments

comments