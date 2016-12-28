Repairs Coming to Evansville for U.S. 41 Railroad Crossing

The Indiana Department of Transportation announces lane closures along U.S. 41 in Evansville for the repair of a railroad crossing.

The repair will take place in two phases with the first phase beginning Tuesday, January 3rd. Crews with Railworks will repair the northbound lanes of the crossing between S.R. 66 and S.R. 57 near Yokel Road. Crossovers near Lynch Road and St. George Road will be used to move traffic into the southbound lanes temporarily. This phase is expected to take less than a week, weather permitting. Traffic will be back to normal for the weekend following.

The second phase will start Tuesday, January 10th. Railworks crews will close the southbound lanes and use the crossovers to move traffic into the northbound lanes. This will take less than a week, weather permitting.

During both phases of the repair, lanes will be closed around the clock.

Comments

comments