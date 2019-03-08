Repairs Begin on New Salem Circle Bridge

Repairs begin on the New Salem Circle Bridge in Nortonville, Kentucky.

The bridge, which connects more than 100 homes, several businesses, a church, a cemetery, and the city water plant to U.S. 41, has been closed since December 2017 when cracks appeared in the bridge approaches and support structure.

The closure has required residents to take an extended detour and has limited emergency access to areas served by the bridge.

This is good news for residents, who have been forced to use a detour for months.

Officials with Kentucky Transportation Cabinet say this project should take about three months to complete.

