Repair Work to Close West 5th Street Road Overpass at Owensboro

A contractor for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet plans to close the West 5th Street Road Overpass in Owensboro. They will also set up a lane restriction along U.S. 60/The Wendel Ford Expressway. Work will begin Saturday, April 28th.

This closure will allow crews to repair damaged steel beams on the structure. In addition to the West 5th Street Road closure, there will be lane restrictions for a section of U.S. 60/The Wendel Ford Expressway. The lane restriction is between the U.S. 60/Audubon Parkway Interchange and the U.S. 60/KY-81 Interchange.

West 5th Street Rad will be closed during the work between Worthington Road and Jack C. Fisher Park. There will be no marked detours.

Homeowners along West 5th Street Road will have access during the closure.

Eastbound and westbound traffic along U.S. 60/The Wendell Ford Expressway will be down to one lane where it runs under the overpass.

This is part of a more than $200,000 bridge repair project. This project is expected to be complete by May 31, 2018.

