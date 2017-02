Home Kentucky Repair Work To Close Owensboro Roads For Two Weeks February 7th, 2017 Britney Taylor Kentucky, Owensboro Pinterest

Some street repair work will close several Owensboro roads for about two weeks. Work will begin on Veach Road from 25th Street to Dieterle Drive starting Wednesday, February 8th. At times, Veach Road will be down to one lane with a flagger to help alleviate congested traffic.

The closure is expected to last about two weeks. Drivers are asked to use caution while driving in the area.

For more information, visit City of Owensboro.

