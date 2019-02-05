Repair Funding Approved for Nortonville Bridge

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) has announced funding approval for repairs to the New Salem Circle Bridge in Nortonville.

KYTC Secretary Greg Thomas announced Gov. Matt Bevin had approved funding for the work consistent with his administration’s emphasis on maintaining existing infrastructure.

“Based on an extensive review of several engineering issues at the site, a KYTC contractor plans to start repairs on the overpass within the next few weeks,” Secretary Thomas said. “The repair process will include use of soil nailing and other geotechnical work to stabilize soil at both ends of the overpass, and reconstruction of the bridge support structure to allow the overpass to reopen to normal traffic.”

Gov. Bevin authorized $500,000 in discretionary funds for the engineering analysis, design, and execution of the repair plan, developed by KYTC District 2 engineers.

The contractor, CGI Inc., estimates reconstruction efforts to take about 3 months, weather permitting. After the bridge has been reopened to traffic, additional paving and asphalt work would take place.

