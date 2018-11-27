Home Indiana Rep. Larry Bucshon Visits Troops in Afghanistan November 27th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Indiana

Indiana representative Doctor Larry Bucshon recently spent some time in Afghanistan with lawmakers from both sides of the aisle.

They’re visiting government officials and U.S. troops who are still stationed in the region.

Bucshon says one of the most important things lawmakers do is making sure our troops around the world have the necessary tools to do their jobs and keep them safe.

He says that trip showed how recent increases in funding for the troops and their supplies have been put to work and are having a positive impact.

