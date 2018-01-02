Rep. Bucshon Hosts Coffee With A Congressman

Congressman Dr. Larry Bucshon must be a big fan of coffee. He says he holds impromptu meetings at coffee houses all over the district. On Tuesday, he was answering questions at Penny Lane Coffeehouse in Evansville.

His constituents asked the former heart surgeon about major national topics like the tax bill, healthcare and national security.

Congressman Bucshon says that he was involved in the tax bill, saying that he wanted to help lower taxes across all tax brackets and improve business in the U.S.

Looking forward to the 2018 legislative year, Bucshon says it should be a busy year. He is looking forward to working on a bipartisan infrastructure bill, lowering healthcare costs, and maybe getting a solution to DACA with some border security improvements.

