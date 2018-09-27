44News | Evansville, IN

A Renowned Violinists Performs at Reitz High School

September 27th, 2018 Evansville, Indiana

A renowned violinist, Tessa Lark, is visiting several EVSC schools this week. Her and her fiancee, Michael Thurber, stopped by Reitz High School Thursday.

They performed and allowed students to ask questions. Students say they are glad to get to watch such an accomplished musician.

“I’m most excited to watch her play because you can learn a lot by a musician by watching them play like how expressive they are and how they want to communicate with the music,” says Melanie Wytovak.

Lark is in town to perform with the Evansville Philharmonic on Saturday.

Her fiancee actually composed the piece lark will be performing called love letters.

