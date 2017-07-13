Renovations for UE’s Meeks Family Fieldhouse Worth Nearly $750,000
The Meeks Family Fieldhouse on University of Evansville’s campus is getting a $750,000 face lift.
The gym will host women’s basketball and volleyball games.
Over the past three days, the floor has undergone a full transformation. And last week, new LED lights were installed, according to UE Athletics.
The main scoreboard has been hung up on the north side of the Fieldhouse, which features a large sight line for fans to view scores and stats.
Work is also continuing on the main press table.