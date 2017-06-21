Home Indiana Renovations Complete and New Name for Jasper Hotel June 21st, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana Pinterest

A Jasper hotel no longer resembles its former self after a complete overhaul of the facility. The Jasper Inn located on Highway 231 is now the SureStay Plus by Best Western.

Full renovations were made last month, adding a new lounge, pool and exercise room. The rooms have also been renovated and remodeled with new furniture. This 68-room facility is a non-smoking, pet-friendly and handicap accessible property.

At SureStay Plus by Best Western there’s an indoor pool and hot tub, laundry, business center, snack shop, ATM, free continental breakfast and free long distance and local calls.

Guest rooms include a fridge, microwave, LED HDTVs, coffee pot and iron/ironing boards.

To make reservations, visit Best Western, or call 800-780-7234. To call the hotel directly, dial 812-482-5555.

Photo Courtesy of Jasper Inn.

