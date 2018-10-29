Renovations Approved For Former Evansville School

The former Evansville Lutheran School may soon become home to offices for local public relations firm Fire and Rain.

The Site Review Committee agreed to move forward with the plans to renovate the former school on West Illinois Street.

According to Fire and Rain, construction will start in two weeks and will take three to four months to complete.

Once completed, Fire and Rain will relocate from its current offices to the new space, which will feature offices, a fitness center, cafe, and even basketball courts.

The former school was built in the 1950s but has sat vacant for more than a decade.

