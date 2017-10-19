Home Kentucky Renderings Released For Proposed Spottsville Bridge Replacement Project October 19th, 2017 Britney Taylor Kentucky

The renderings are released for the proposed Spottsville Bridge Replacement Project. These renderings show what a new, wider bridge could look like near the current bridge.

KYTC deems the current Spottsville Spottsville Bridge “functionally obsolete,” which does not adequately handle truck traffic.

Officials also say there have been several side swipe collisions on the bridge, adding to its damage. The current bridge is also considered “structurally deficient”.

The purpose of this proposed bridge project is to replace the bridge, address approach roadway deficiencies, and improve the safety concerns along this section of U.S. 60.

This proposed bridge replacement will have two 12-foot wide driving lanes, with eight-foot shoulders, and a 45 mile per hour speed limit. The new bridge will be built parallel to the current bridge, but the Spottsville Bridge would remain open while crews work on the new bridge.

The project will also include improvements to the US 60 roadway approaches to the bridge on each end.

A public meeting will be held tonight from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Spottsville Elementary.





Comments

comments