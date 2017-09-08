The Remnants of Hurricane Charlie & the Likely Tornado Here In September 1948
Remnants of hurricane Charlie (peak maximum sustained winds of 80 mph, Category 1), which passed right over New Orleans, passed right over our southeastern Illinois counties. It remained a tropical depression until it reached east-central Illinois.
The system weakened, but hung around the area until September 8 with spokes of scattered showers & t’storms. A surface cold front then swept it to the northeast. Up to 4″ of rainfall was measured in the Tri-State.
However, the combination of the tropical remnants & a cold front produced a likely EF1 tornado at McLeansboro, Illinois September 8. Many trees were damaged & even a few uprooted, while some homes received roof damage in a path with a width of up to 1/4 mile.
Another tornado was produced east & northeast of Baltimore, Maryland with quite a bit of damage to trees, power poles & homes. Described by eyewitnesses as a “violent twister” the tornado blew out many windows, including a large plate glass window valued at $3,500 (1948 dollars) into a highway. There was also considerable damage done by flooding there.
This followed a tropical storm landfall July 9 near Mobile, Alabama. That system also brought rainfall to the Tri-State.
On a side note, Category 4 Hurricane Easy hit Florida September 21, 1948. It was one of the first hurricanes to be seen on then primitive radar. It made two landfalls: on the keys & peninsula.
The 1940s were very active for hurricanes & Hurricane Florida was the third major one of the 1948 Atlantic season.
It was the most intense hurricane to strike Florida since the Labor Day hurricane of 1935 & the most intense one to hit Key West since the Great 1919 Florida Keys Hurricane.